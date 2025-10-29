Dach scored a goal in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Senators. He also added two shots on goal, six hits and two blocked shots.

Dach isn't known for his scoring contributions as a bottom-six forward, but he made his presence felt after scoring at the 6:47 mark of the first period. His goal -- which also happened to be his first of the campaign -- broke the deadlock in a game where Chicago would rout Ottawa to the tune of seven goals. Dach should remain a valuable bottom-six forward for the Blackhawks, but with only three points in 10 games so far, his fantasy upside is very limited outside of leagues that reward points for physicality stats, such as hits and blocked shots. Dach has 44 hits and six blocked shots already.