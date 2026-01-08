Dach notched an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Blues.

Dach has two helpers over his last six outings. Prior to that stretch, he went 12 games without a point. The 23-year-old forward isn't in a great spot in the lineup, regularly playing on the fourth line. He has eight points, 45 shots on net, 45 PIM, 151 hits, 24 blocked shots and a minus-15 rating across 43 appearances. Despite his mediocre production in most areas, he has played in every game so far this season.