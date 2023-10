Dach (ankle) was activated off non-roster injured reserve and reassigned to AHL Rockford on Friday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Dach was going to be hard-pressed to secure a spot on the 23-man roster even before sustaining his ankle injury during preseason. Still, the 20-year-old center should be a candidate for the occasional recall once he gets some AHL games under his belt and puts his ankle to the test.