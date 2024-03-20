Bedard notched an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Kings.
Bedard hadn't posted a single point in a game since March 2 -- he had four multi-point efforts and three scoreless outings over his previous seven contests. The 18-year-old helped out on a Kevin Korchinski tally in Tuesday's loss. Bedard is up to 54 points, 167 shots on net and a minus-38 rating through 55 appearances this season.
