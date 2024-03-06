Bedard recorded two power-play assists and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Bedard has now gone seven games without a goal, picking up four helpers in that span. The rookie center set up Seth Jones and Nick Foligno for the Blackhawks' first two goals. Bedard is up to 43 points, including 13 on the power play, through 49 appearances. He's added 143 shots on net, 36 hits and a minus-36 rating. Bedard's steady offense amid a poor team situation makes his rookie year all the more impressive.