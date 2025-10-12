Blackhawks' Connor Bedard: Buries power-play tally
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bedard scored a power-play goal and added four PIM in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Canadiens.
Bedard's goal tied the game at 2-2 in the second period. The 20-year-old center has started the season with three points and five shots on net while continuing to play in a top-line role. He's one of Chicago's most important forwards. He had 23 goals and 67 points in 82 games in 2024-25, and he'll be looking to exceed the 70-point mark this year.
