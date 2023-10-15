Bedard picked up an assist Saturday in a 3-2 loss to Montreal.

Bedard is the 10th NHL No. 1 pick, and 10th player in Chicago franchise history, to have a point in each of his first three NHL games. "He was great, he had the puck all night, making plays," Blackhawks forward Corey Perry said. "He's in this league at 18 for a reason." Bedard will end up with more points if the Hawks can get its power play on track. They finished 0-for-7 with the man advantage and haven't scored on the power play in their first three games (0-for-14).