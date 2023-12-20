Bedard notched two assists, six shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Bedard helped out on both of the Blackhawks' first-period tallies. He also made a pass as part of the build-up to the game-winning goal in the third, but it was three touches before the tally, so he did not receive a point on the play. The 18-year-old has three two-assist efforts as well as one goal over his last five outings. For the year, the rookie sensation has 28 points, 100 shots, 10 PIM and a minus-13 rating through 31 appearances, living up to the hype as the No. 1 overall pick this year.