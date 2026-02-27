Bedard scored a goal on five shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Predators.

Bedard tied the game at 1-1 with his second-period tally. He scored in three of the Blackhawks' four games immediately before the Olympic break, and he's picked up where he left off. His goal Thursday was his career-best 24th of the campaign, and he's added 30 helpers, 148 shots on net, 32 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 45 outings. Bedard has taken significant strides to rounding out his overall game in his third NHL season.