Blackhawks' Connor Bedard: Distributes trio of helpers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bedard logged three assists in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Blues.
Bedard helped out on goals by Lukas Reichel, Tyler Bertuzzi and Ryan Greene. This was Bedard's second multi-point effort of the season, giving him two goals and four assists through five contests. He's added six shots on net, six PIM and a plus-1 rating while filling his usual spots on the top line and first power-play unit.
