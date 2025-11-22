Bedard recorded two assists, three blocked shots and two PIM in Friday's 9-3 loss to the Sabres.

Bedard has seven multi-point efforts over his last 12 games, amassing 10 goals and 13 assists in that span. He also managed to keep a plus-1 rating despite the blowout loss Friday. Bedard is at 13 goals, 18 assists, 71 shots on net, 22 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 21 outings overall in what's shaping up to be his star-making season.