Bedard notched two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Predators.

Bedard returned to action after a 12-game absence due to a shoulder injury, and he got back on the scoresheet one contest later. The 20-year-old center set up Tyler Bertuzzi's power-play tally in the second period and Nick Lardis' insurance marker in the third. Bedard is up to 46 points (19 goals, 27 helpers), 110 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 33 appearances this season. He won't be taking faceoffs for a while as his shoulder gets back to full strength, but he's clearly feeling well enough to resume being the centerpiece of Chicago's offense.