Bedard scored a goal on five shots and added four assists in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Ducks.

Bedard has a stunning eight points over his two games as the Blackhawks' offense has suddenly come to life. Three of his assists Tuesday came on the power play. The 18-year-old is now flirting with a point-per-game pace -- he's up to 20 goals and 31 helpers through 52 outings. The center has added 160 shots on net, 39 hits and a minus-36 rating.