Bedard (undisclosed) will not return to Friday's game against the Devils.

Bedard took a big open-ice hit from Brendan Smith about halfway through the first period and went straight back to the locker room. Bedard logged 3:05 of ice time before suffering the injury. The team should have an update on his status before Sunday's tilt against the Flames. The star rookie has 15 goals and 33 points through 39 games this season.