Bedard banked an even-strength assist in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers.

Bedard set up Tyler Bertuzzi's 14th goal of the season to open the scoring Sunday. Bedard has produced three goals and six assists during his seven-game point streak, which is the longest run of offensive success for Bedard in his second NHL campaign. The 2023 first-overall selection is leading Chicago in scoring with 35 points (10 goals, 25 helpers) through 40 games. The 19-year-old's production has been been steady since entering the league, but if Bedard is insulated with high-end offensive talent in the coming years in Chicago, his ceiling in the fantasy realm would skyrocket.