Blackhawks' Connor Bedard: Extends point streak to nine games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bedard scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.
Bedard scored for the fourth straight game and extended his point streak to nine contests (eight goals, 11 assists) in the process. The 20-year-old is up to 10 goals, 26 points (nine on the power play), 54 shots on net, 14 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 17 outings this season. Bedard has elevated his game in a big way so far, and he'll likely continue to produce at an elite level to lead the charge as the Blackhawks look to stay competitive in the Central Division.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Connor Bedard: Point streak hits eight games•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Bedard: Pops off with four points•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Bedard: Earns two points in win•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Bedard: Two assists Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Bedard: Nets first NHL hat trick•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Bedard: Opens scoring in loss•