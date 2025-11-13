Bedard scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.

Bedard scored for the fourth straight game and extended his point streak to nine contests (eight goals, 11 assists) in the process. The 20-year-old is up to 10 goals, 26 points (nine on the power play), 54 shots on net, 14 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 17 outings this season. Bedard has elevated his game in a big way so far, and he'll likely continue to produce at an elite level to lead the charge as the Blackhawks look to stay competitive in the Central Division.