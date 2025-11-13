default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Bedard scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.

Bedard scored for the fourth straight game and extended his point streak to nine contests (eight goals, 11 assists) in the process. The 20-year-old is up to 10 goals, 26 points (nine on the power play), 54 shots on net, 14 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 17 outings this season. Bedard has elevated his game in a big way so far, and he'll likely continue to produce at an elite level to lead the charge as the Blackhawks look to stay competitive in the Central Division.

More News