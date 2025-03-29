Bedard recorded an assist in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Bedard has three goals and two assists over his last six outings. The 19-year-old center is up to 20 goals, 37 helpers, 171 shots on net, 62 PIM and a minus-37 rating through 73 outings overall. He should be able to get back to the 60-point mark for the second year in a row, but his offense hasn't seen much growth this season, though he's way too young to be written off for future seasons.