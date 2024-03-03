Bedard posted an assist, four shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Bedard has cooled off since a hot return from a jaw injury. His helper Saturday was his second point over the last five games, though the Blackhawks have just seven goals in that span. The 18-year-old phenom is up to 41 points, 140 shots on net and a minus-31 rating through 47 appearances. There's not much to like about the Blackhawks' roster, but Bedard is a clear bright spot and will be for years to come.
