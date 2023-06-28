Bedard was selected first overall by the Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Bedard is a generational talent. He's one of the youngest in the 2023 Draft class, yet he already dominates guys several years older. Case in point? His 23 points in seven games as a 17-year-old at the most recent U20 World Junior Hockey Championship shattered records for a draft-eligible player. Everything about Bedard's offensive game is already NHL elite. And while he's never going to be a defensive forward, he certainly won't be a liability. NHL and fantasy stardom await. We've heard the Connor McDavid comps, but that's a stretch -- Bedard needs to prove his worth in the NHL. Still, his shot is already at Auston Matthews' level, he can dish a little like Patrick Kane, and he carries teams like Sidney Crosby. Short term, Chicago's poor supporting cast will likely suppress his scoring a bit to start, but it won't be long before Bedard will be a fantasy superstar for 15 or more years.