Bedard notched an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights.
Bedard set up Jason Dickinson for the Blackhawks' lone tally in the loss. With four points over seven contests in April, Bedard has faded late in the season. He's at 61 points, 205 shots on net, 53 hits and a minus-41 rating through 67 appearances while seeing steady top-line usage as a rookie.
