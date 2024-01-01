Bedard registered a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Sunday's 8-1 loss to the Stars.

Bedard saw a five-game point streak end Friday against the Stars, but he was able to get back on the scoresheet in the rematch. The rookie center finished December with five goals and 10 assists over 15 appearances. He's still leading the rookie points race with 33, including eight on the power play, through 36 outings. Bedard has added 115 shots on net, 21 hits and a minus-19 rating this season.