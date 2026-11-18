Bedard sustained an apparent injury to his right wrist or hand in Tuesday's game versus the Maple Leafs, and he's set for further evaluation Wednesday, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Bedard was injured during a faceoff in the third period. The 21-year-old has dealt with injuries to both shoulders within the last year, but this appears to be an issue with the lower part of his arm. The Blackhawks will likely have an update on Bedard prior to Thursday's game versus the Blue Jackets. He scored a goal in Tuesday's 6-3 win, giving him seven goals and 18 points through 15 appearances.