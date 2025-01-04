Bedard recorded a power-play assist and four shots on goal during Friday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

Bedard didn't find the back of the net in this one, but the star playmaker managed to extend his point streak to six games with a power-play assist in Tyler Bertuzzi's first-period goal. The 19-year-old center is going through his most productive stretch of the campaign and is close to performing at a point-per-game pace. He's up to 34 points (10 goals, 24 assists) across 39 appearances so far.