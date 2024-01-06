Bedard (jaw) was placed on injured reserve Saturday after fracturing his jaw in Friday's loss to the Devils.

Bedard took a big hit from Brendan Smith early in the first period Friday that ultimately will force the star rookie to miss time with a fractured jaw. The 18-year-old Bedard had 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) through his first 39 games, though he'd been held to just one assist in his last five contests. With Nick Foligno (finger) also heading to IR, Chicago will need to bring up some reinforcements from the AHL to round out their lineup.