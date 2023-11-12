Bedard scored two goals in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers.

Both goals were highlight-reel beauties. On the first, Bedard stole the puck from Kevin Stenlund in the offensive zone then flipped a no-look shot over Sergei Bobrovsky's shoulder, then on the second he collected a puck in the neutral zone, turned on the jets to get ahead of three Florida players coming over the boards on a line change and then beat Bobrovsky again to his glove side. Bedard is up to nine goals and 13 points through his first 13 NHL games, including four goals and six points in his last two, and while the season is barely a month old, an injury is likely the only thing that could stop the 2023 first overall pick from bringing home a Calder Trophy.