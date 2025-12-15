Bedard (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

Bedard sat out Saturday's 4-0 loss to Detroit after suffering what appeared to be a shoulder injury near the end of Friday's 3-2 loss to St. Louis. He didn't accompany the Blackhawks for the team's upcoming road trip, which begins against Toronto on Tuesday, and it's unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup. The 20-year-old forward has amassed 19 goals, 44 points and 103 shots on net in 31 appearances this season.