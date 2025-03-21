Bedard scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Kings.

Bedard found the back of the twine midway through the second period with a slap shot that went past Darcy Kuemper, but that'd be all the offense the Blackhawks would muster in this one. Bedard, who found the back of the net with a power-play goal for the second straight game, is having a solid sophomore season and is seven points away from tying the output he delivered as a rookie. He's recorded 19 goals and 35 assists across 69 games, and if he stays healthy, he could have a shot at posting new personal best marks across the board.