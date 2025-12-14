Bedard (shoulder) is not expected to be on the Blackhawks' road trip through Eastern Canada, which starts Tuesday in Toronto, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Bedard's MRI results haven't been revealed, but it's not encouraging that he's being held off the trip. The Blackhawks have just one home game between the end of the road trip and the holiday break, so it's possible the team will just give him the extra time to rest. A firm timeline for his return hasn't been established.