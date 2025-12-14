Blackhawks' Connor Bedard: Not going on road trip
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bedard (shoulder) is not expected to be on the Blackhawks' road trip through Eastern Canada, which starts Tuesday in Toronto, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Bedard's MRI results haven't been revealed, but it's not encouraging that he's being held off the trip. The Blackhawks have just one home game between the end of the road trip and the holiday break, so it's possible the team will just give him the extra time to rest. A firm timeline for his return hasn't been established.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Connor Bedard: Sustains injury late in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Bedard: Two points in win•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Bedard: Power-play tally in win•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Bedard: Pots goal Tuesday•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Bedard: Takes over in win Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Bedard: Two points in OT loss•