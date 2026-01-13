Bedard (illness) will not be an option for Monday's home matchup versus the Oilers, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Per Friedman, Bedard is contending with the flu. The up-and-coming star recently returned to the lineup following a 12-game absence as a result of a shoulder injury, notching two assists (one on the power play), seven shots and a plus-1 rating across two contests. Colton Dach will draw into the lineup Monday, while Ryan Greene is set to center the top line between Tyler Bertuzzi and Andre Burakovsky in Bedard's stead. Chicago's next game is at home against Calgary on Thursday.