Head coach Jeff Blashill said Wednesday that Bedard (shoulder) isn't yet close to joining the Blackhawks for practice, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Bedard is expected to be sidelined until around November due to shoulder surgery that he underwent in July. He's been taking part in some activities during training camp, including taking some slap shots Wednesday, but he hasn't yet started to ramp up his workload, signaling that he'll ultimately miss time early in the regular season, as expected. Once he's healthy, the Blackhawks' new captain will handle a significant role after he recorded 30 goals, 45 assists, 50 PIM, 31 hits and 27 blocked shots while averaging 20:52 of ice time across 69 regular-season appearances last year.