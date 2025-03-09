Bedard recorded an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Predators.

Bedard set up an Alex Vlasic tally in the second period. After enduring a seven-game point drought coming out of the 4 Nations Face-Off break, Bedard has bounced back with three points over his last two outings. The 19-year-old center is up to 52 points, 152 shots on net and a minus-28 rating through 64 appearances. His offense hasn't been as good as his 61-point rookie campaign, but a breakout will come for Bedard eventually, even if it's not this season.