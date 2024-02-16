Bedard (jaw) logged an assist, four shots on goal, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Penguins.

Bedard set up Philipp Kurashev for the Blackhawks' lone tally Thursday. This was Bedard's first game since Jan. 5 -- he missed 14 contests with a broken jaw. The 18-year-old had gone three games without a point prior to the injury. He's at 15 goals, 19 helpers, 122 shots on net, 27 hits and a minus-24 rating through 40 appearances this season. Bedard should continue to see big minutes on the top line as long as he stays healthy.