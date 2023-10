Bedard scored his first NHL goal in the Blackhawks' 3-1 road loss against the Bruins on Wednesday.

Bedard is just the fourth No. 1 overall pick to post at least one point in each of his first two NHL games as an 18-year-old, and he is the first since Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon accomplished the feat in 2013. He ended up taking a team-high six shots on goal, while also notching his first-career penalty on a tripping call in the second period. He'll look to keep it rolling Saturday in Montreal.