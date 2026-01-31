Bedard scored a goal and added an assist in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Bedard was able to again have a strong game, but the rest of the Blackhawks' offense was fairly lackluster. The 20-year-old picked up his first multi-point effort since Jan. 10 in Nashville. He's up to 22 goals, 30 helpers, 141 shots on net and a minus-1 rating over 42 appearances this season. He's one goal away from matching his career-best total from 2024-25, and he needs 15 more points to equal his output from last year, which came in 82 games. He won't play the full schedule this season since he's already lost time to a shoulder injury and an illness.