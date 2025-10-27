Bedard scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Kings.

Bedard opened the scoring at 7:04 of the first period. He had gone five games without a goal, though he racked up four assists and 17 shots in that span. The 20-year-old is up to three goals, eight points, 25 shots, five hits, 10 PIM and a plus-2 rating over nine appearances this season. Bedard has yet to reach elite status, but his overall game has taken a step up this year, and that's helping the Blackhawks hang around the middle of the Central Division rather than the bottom.