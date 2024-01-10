The Blackhawks announced Wednesday that Bedard underwent surgery to repair a fractured jaw and will be out for approximately 6-to-8 weeks.

Bedard suffered the injury during Friday's 4-2 loss to New Jersey. Before getting hurt, Bedard was the frontrunner for the Calder Trophy with 15 goals and 33 points in 39 appearances in 2023-24. Jason Dickinson is likely to play a bigger role for the Blackhawks during Bedard's extended absence.