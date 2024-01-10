Bedard has undergone jaw surgery and is expected to be unavailable for six-to-eight weeks, the Blackhawks report Wednesday.

Bedard suffered the injury during Friday's 4-2 loss to New Jersey. Before getting hurt, he was the frontrunner for the Calder Trophy with 15 goals and 33 points in 39 outings this year. Bedard was also expected to participate in the NHL All-Star Game on Feb. 3, but he won't be ready in time for the contest based on his timetable. Jason Dickinson is likely to play a bigger role during Bedard's absence.