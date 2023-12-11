Bedard notched two assists in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Capitals.

Bedard was involved in both of Chicago's goals Sunday, setting up Philipp Kurashev in the first period and Connor Murphy in the third. After a red-hot start to his NHL career, the 18-year-old Bedard has just one goal in his last 10 games, though he's contributed six assists in that span. Overall, the rookie center has 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) through his first 27 games.