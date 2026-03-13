Blackhawks' Connor Bedard: Plays hero Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bedard scored a goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Mammoth.
This outing gave Bedard two goals and five assists across six games in March. The superstar center is up to 27 goals, including four game-winners, as well as 35 assists, 172 shots on net, 38 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 52 appearances. Bedard is now just five points shy of matching his total from 82 contests a year ago.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Connor Bedard: Keeps rolling with two helpers•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Bedard: Snaps scoring drought•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Bedard: Earns pair of helpers•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Bedard: Strikes opening power-play goal•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Bedard: Deposits goal in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Bedard: Tallies opener on power play•