Blackhawks' Connor Bedard: Point in each of last two games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bedard scored a goal Thursday in a 6-2 loss to Pittsburgh.
The star center, who has 50 points in 41 games, has struggled to get in a groove since his return from injury on Jan. 9. Bedard has two goals and four assists in his last 10 games (37 shots). He does have a point in each of his last two games (one goal, one assist), as well as 12 shots, so a scoring burst feels imminent.
