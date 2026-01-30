Bedard scored a goal Thursday in a 6-2 loss to Pittsburgh.

The star center, who has 50 points in 41 games, has struggled to get in a groove since his return from injury on Jan. 9. Bedard has two goals and four assists in his last 10 games (37 shots). He does have a point in each of his last two games (one goal, one assist), as well as 12 shots, so a scoring burst feels imminent.