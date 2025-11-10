Bedard scored a power-play goal, dished out two assists and had two shots on net in Sunday's 5-1 win over Detroit.

Bedard's hot start continued Sunday with his fourth game of the season posting three points or more. He scored on a power-play inside the first minute of the game before dishing out two primary assists in the third period. Overall, the 20-year-old superstar has nine goals, 16 assists and 52 shots on goal across 16 games this year. During his eight-game point streak, Bedard has 18 of his 25 points and currently leads the NHL in total tallies. He is on pace to smash his career high of 67 points that he set in his 82-game sophomore season. Chicago's young phenom has entered the upper echelon of fantasy hockey with his frequent offensive contributions to begin the year.