Bedard logged an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Bedard has two goals and two assists over his last five outings. The 19-year-old center is up to 13 goals, 29 helpers, 113 shots on net and a minus-20 rating over 48 appearances. He's been consistent lately, which certainly helps fantasy managers who stuck it out through a choppier first two months of the campaign for the second-year standout.