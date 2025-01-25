Bedard logged an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.
Bedard has two goals and two assists over his last five outings. The 19-year-old center is up to 13 goals, 29 helpers, 113 shots on net and a minus-20 rating over 48 appearances. He's been consistent lately, which certainly helps fantasy managers who stuck it out through a choppier first two months of the campaign for the second-year standout.
