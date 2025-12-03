Bedard scored a goal on six shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Bedard got on the scoresheet in consecutive games for the first time since his nine-game point streak from Oct. 26-Nov. 12. He's still been productive lately with four goals and five assists over his last six outings. The 20-year-old breakout star is up to 17 goals, 38 points, 91 shots on net, 24 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 26 appearances.