Bedard scored a power-play goal on four shots and added four PIM in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Kings.

Bedard has scored in four of the last five games, earning five goals and three assists in that span. This was his first power-play tally since Nov. 12 versus the Devils. The 20-year-old superstar is up to 18 goals, 39 points (12 on the power play), 95 shots on net, 28 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 27 appearances in his breakout year.