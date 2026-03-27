Blackhawks' Connor Bedard: Reaches 30 goals for first time
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bedard scored his 30th goal of the season in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Flyers.
The 20-year-old spoiled Samuel Ersson's shutout bid midway through the second period, ripping a shot past the netminder from below the faceoff dot after Anton Frondell had made a nifty backhand centering pass from behind the net. It's the first time Bedard has hit the 30-goal mark in a season, but it almost certainly won't be the last. Through 59 games this season, the blossoming superstar has 67 points, 196 shots on net, 42 PIM and a minus-4 rating.
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