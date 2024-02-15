Bedard (jaw) is expected to make his return Thursday against Pittsburgh, per Sportsnet's John Shannon.

Bedard hasn't played since Jan. 5 because of his jaw injury. The 18-year-old rookie has 15 goals and 33 points in 39 outings in 2023-24. His absence has left a huge hole in Chicago's offense, which has averaged just 1.43 goals per game during his time recovering. Now that Bedard's back, he's likely to serve on the top line and first power-play unit.