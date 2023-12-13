Bedard scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers.

Bedard put the Blackhawks ahead early Tuesday, burying a top-shelf wrister to give Chicago a 1-0 first-period lead. The goal was the first since Dec. 2 for the 18-year-old Bedard -- he now has 12 goals and 24 points through 28 games this season. While some inconsistency is to be expected in his rookie campaign, Bedard has already demonstrated his elite scoring potential.