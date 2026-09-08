Bedard's recovery from shoulder surgery is going as planned, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports Tuesday.

Bedard is expected to be on the ice but limited at this point. It's unclear how much he'll be participating in activities at training camp -- he will be restricted by his ongoing recovery, which is set to have him sidelined into November. At this point, the Blackhawks aren't sure if he is ahead of schedule, so fantasy managers taking Bedard should still expect him to be out for at least a month, if not longer. More information should be available once team activities begin in earnest in the second half of September.