Bedard scored two goals on five shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Jets.

Bedard opened the scoring in the first period and then ripped home the winner 2:15 into overtime. The latter goal was his first NHL overtime marker, though it's fair to assume it won't be his last. This was his third multi-goal effort of the season, and it extended his point streak to five games (three goals, five helpers). The rookie center is up to 15 tallies, 32 points, 110 shots on net, a minus-13 rating, 19 hits and 12 PIM through 34 appearances.