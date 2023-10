Bedard recorded an assist and five shots in the Blackhawks' 4-2 win over the Penguins on Tuesday.

Bedard started off his NHL career strong, posting a secondary assist on the Blackhawks' first goal of the game. He also added five shots and one blocked shot in his 21:29 TOI. The first overall pick of the 2023 draft will continue to take on a huge role with the Blackhawks throughout the season and will look to score his first career goal Wednesday against the Bruins.